Man allegedly set fire to child and ex-girlfriend’s home while they were sleeping

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, MD (WMAR ) — Anne Arundel County investigators say a man intentionally set fire to his 4-year-old child and ex-girlfriend’s home while they were sleeping.

Antonio Jameson Wright is charged with first degree arson, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts each of first and second degree assault, and several other charges.

The fire broke out overnight on July 5, at a row home in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn.

It took 35 firefighters to extinguish flames in the basement of the home. Officials say the fire caused $130,000 in damage and left the victims without a home.

Detectives charged Wright after interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and examining effects and patterns left from the fire.

He’s currently being held without bail pending a January 15 preliminary hearing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.