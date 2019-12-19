Meet the man sleeping on a kettle to raise money and awareness this Christmas

National-World

MUSCATINE, IA (WQAD ) — Muscatine Salvation Army Lieutenant Greg Bock is braving the elements to raise money and awareness for people struggling to make ends meet this Christmas.

Day one and its only 20 degrees but the cold weather isn’t holding Lieutenant Bock back.

The Muscatine County Salvation Army needs to raise nearly $129,000 in the next six days for its Red Kettle campaign. So from today until Christmas, Greg will be living on this kettle.

Food insecurity, homelessness and the cost of living is an issue in the Quad Cities.

Stationed outside the Muscatine Hy-Vee at 2400 2nd Avenue his mission has the store’s full support.

As of today, they’ve only raised $51,000. Lieutenant Bock says he will only be coming down on Christmas day but if they still haven’t reached their target he will be going back up on the kettle.

