Philadelphia firefighters respond to building blaze and collapse

Philadelphia firefighters responded Thursday to a building fire and collapse, a fire department spokeswoman said.

There was no information on injuries, said Kathy Matheson, communications director for the Philadelphia Fire Department, who told CNN there was a collapse but could not confirm an explosion at the building on South 8th Street.

News footage from the scene showed firefighters spraying water on the building as plumes of white smoke rose over a row of tenements. Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze from nearby rooftops.