Shooting near Moscow intelligence service HQ, state media reports

National-World

An unknown attacker opened fire next to the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in central Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing an FSB representative.

Several people were injured in the shooting where the perpetrator used an automatic weapon, according to the agency. Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 said that the perpetrator has been “neutralized.”

According to the Center for Traffic Management (DPC), traffic in the area of the incident has been blocked.

This is a developing story, more details to come…