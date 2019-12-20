Entire cul-de-sac comes together for Christmas light display

News

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KSHB) — A unique Christmas light display is tucked away in the 13800 block of Bradshaw Street in Overland Park, where every house on the street has come together to put on one massive production.

Gina Hasketts said it started six or seven years ago when her husband put out a flashy Halloween display. That following Christmas he wanted to kick it up a notch.

“He started tinkering, and it started evolving into something big,” Hasketts said.

Neighbors started joining in during the last few years.

“It was really not hard to have everybody be a part of it,” Hasketts said. “They all support it and everybody gets very excited when people come around.”

Hasketts said her husband programs all of the display pieces in every yard so that they sync up to the same song. Drivers can then tune into 99.9-FM radio to listen as they drive through.

Grant Prettejohn, 14, lives on Bradshaw Street and said it’s cool to be a part of one of the city’s hidden gems.

“We don’t realize how cool it is, because we see it everyday,” Prettejohn said. “But for the people that are coming through just to see it once, they’re just like astonished, they love it.”

Hasketts and her kids have started handing out candy canes to people who drive by to admire the display. She said her husband and others in the cul-de-sac put in a lot of work to make it happen.

“He spends all year working on the next year so it’s new and different,” Hasketts said.

All the hard work pays off when the drivers start coming through.

“If you can see the smiles that people have when they come through here, and it’s not just the little kids, we have people of all ages coming through here,” Hasketts said. “It’s all about the happiness.”

