Firefighters spread holiday cheer at Children’s Hospital

OMAHA, NE (KMTV) — Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is a great place, but it isn’t where anyone wants to be for Christmas.

Firefighter Ryan Loewenstein knows that too well.

“Easton had Hertzsprung’s disease, so he had multiple surgeries and spent a lot of time in the hospital during his short 18 months,” Loewenstein said.

For 12 years, the Omaha Professional Firefighters Association, Local 385, pass the hat in Easton’s honor so they can buy toys to giveaway to children staying in the hospital.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Loewenstein said. “I think it means as much to us to give these gifts as it means for these kids to get the gifts.”

“It really does make your day,” Judi Scott said. Her son is in the hospital. “He has been in a lot of pain. Just to see him smiling and the elf coming through it does mean a lot.”

This tradition of spreading holiday cheer is something they do every year around Easton’s birthday. He would have been 13-years-old Saturday.

This year firefighters were able to buy 200 gifts to pass out to kids at Children’s Hospital.

