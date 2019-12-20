Huskies rescued in the Bitterroot finding new homes

National-World

HAMILTON (KPAX TV) — Several dogs who were recently rescued in Ravalli County are finally starting to find forever homes.

Three of the huskies – that were found earlier this month after living in the wilderness for some time — have new homes. The dogs have been evaluated by behavior specialists to determine what kinds of homes would be the best fit for them.

Bitter Root Humane Society operations manager Cyra Saltzman says the process has been long and hard, but worth it.

“It’s also been extremely heartwarming to watch them all come out of their shells, and kind of see the process evolve. When we first got them all we were all afraid, we didn’t know if we were going to adopt any of these dogs,” Saltzman explained. “We didn’t know if any of these dogs would come around. And it’s been amazing to kind of watch them all come out of their shells.”

There are eight more huskies that are currently waiting to be adopted. Saltzman also says the rest of the dogs are still being assessed, but they will be sent to sanctuaries or rescue centers.

