Kevin Costner to endorse Pete Buttigieg in Iowa

Actor Kevin Costner, the star of “Field of Dreams” and “Dances With Wolves,” will endorse South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg this weekend, the campaign announced Friday.

“The momentum for Pete on the ground in Iowa is continuing to grow,” Ben Halle, Buttigieg’s Iowa communications director, told CNN in a statement. “On Pete’s last trip to Iowa in December, over 5,000 people attended his town halls. We’re excited to have Kevin Costner in Indianola this weekend to help us expand on the broad-based coalition we’re building in Iowa to win the caucuses on February 3rd.”

The two-time Academy Award winner will introduce Buttigieg in Iowa, when the presidential candidate kicks off his 20th trip to the early state this year. Earlier this year, Costner endorsed Iowa congressional candidate J.D. Scholten, a former semi-pro baseball player mounting a second bid to unseat GOP Rep. Steve King.

This is not Costner’s first foray into presidential politics. In 2008, the actor stumped for Barack Obama in Colorado. And earlier this year, he told Variety a Michelle Obama presidential bid would “have a lot of interest from me.”

Costner’s announcement will come amid other recent celebrity endorsements. Donald Glover endorsed businessman Andrew Yang on Thursday, and will serve as a creative consultant for his campaign.