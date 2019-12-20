Police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON, NV (KTNV) — A Henderson police officer has been arrested on one charge of Domestic Battery.

29-year-old Tyler Travers, an officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center

Travers was hired by the City of Henderson on December 26, 2017.

The department says he has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

No other details were immediately released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.