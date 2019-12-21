Las Vegas apartment fire kills 5, injures 13
Five people died and 13 others were injured Saturday morning in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters were called to the Alpine Motel Apartments near North Las Vegas Boulevard around 4:13 a.m., the post said.
They found heavy smoke and people “hanging out” windows of the three-story structure. Some jumped and were injured, the post said.
“A second alarm was requested along with 10 additional EMS transport units,” and the first-floor fire was out in five minutes, the post said.
Twenty-three people were displaced, the post said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries to first responders.
Comments