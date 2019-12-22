A Georgia man was shot and killed after he attacked a deputy with a shovel, authorities say

National-World

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a wanted man on Saturday night after the man attacked him with a shovel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office where called to a “domestic incident” at a home in Carrollton, where 26-year-old Marc Denver Thompson had allegedly threatened his mother and brother with a gun, the GBI said in a news release.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Thompson on two charges of aggravated assault, the GBI said. But when the sheriff’s office SWAT team tried to arrest Thompson, he had left the home.

Not long after 10:00 p.m., a sheriff’s office investigator went into a Circle K convenience store and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with a shovel, the GBI said.

The investigator called for backup before confronting Thompson, who struck the investigator in the head with the shovel, according to the GBI. The investigator then fired multiple rounds, killing Thompson.

The investigator was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting at the request of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said. The results of that investigation will be provided to the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office.