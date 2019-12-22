CNN’s top 100 digital stories of 2019

National-World

What a news year 2019 was. The team at CNN Digital looked back on the stories that resonated most in this frenetic news year. We always want to know what you, our audience, is most interested in. We find this list both reflective and informative about the work we do and the people we do it for.

The list not only speaks to a nonstop news cycle, but to the diverse interests and intellectual curiosity of millions of people who came to CNN’s digital platforms this year.

When news breaks, people turn to CNN. Natural disasters. Horrific mass shootings. People we lost. Riveting US political news and analysis. Those kinds of stories are definitely on this list.

But so are stories about business strategies, inspiring people, wild medical tales, unique travel pieces and “zeitgeist” stories about the culture and time we live in.

As we enter an election year, we will keep up the critical work of covering the campaigns and the political climate in the US, and continue to report on an array of important and interesting stories around the world.

CNN Digital saw its biggest audiences so far in 2019, with a monthly average of more than 162 million people coming to read and watch our brand of essential and engaging journalism. We thank each and every one of you, and we promise to keep going.

–Meredith Artley, Editor in Chief, CNN Digital Worldwide

Live Story: Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian slams into the Bahamas

Live Story: Dozens killed in Christchurch mosque shooting

Live Story: President Trump has been impeached

Live Story: Deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian threatens the US

It’s only $4.99. But Costco’s rotisserie chicken comes at a huge price

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian intensifies as it heads for US

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian threatens the US after devastating the Bahamas

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian heads for the US mainland

The Dayton shooter wore a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection as he opened fire, police chief says

Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack

Live Story: Three key witnesses testify in impeachment inquiry

Opinion: Mueller’s report looks bad for Obama

Live Story: The government is STILL shut down

Live Story: Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Live Story: House launches Trump impeachment inquiry

Live Story: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Cameron Boyce, Disney star, dies at 20 after a seizure, family says

Live Story: The government shutdown is over

20 people killed in El Paso shooting, Texas governor says

A shocking image of a drowned man and his daughter underscores the crisis at the US-Mexico border

A mother’s warning: If you have white teen sons, listen up …

At least 12 dead after disgruntled employee opens fire at Virginia Beach municipal center

Analysis: Nancy Pelosi just pulled a major power move on Donald Trump’s State of the Union

Live Story: Deadly school shooting in Santa Clarita

How a cheap, brutally efficient grocery chain is upending America’s supermarkets

She lived for 99 years with organs in all the wrong places and never knew it

Live Story: Robert Mueller testifies

Which drink is best for hydration? Hint: It isn’t water

Live Story: The Mueller report is out

Jennifer Hart drove her six children to their deaths as her wife looked up how much they would suffer, a jury says

Marcia Cross says her anal cancer is linked to HPV and husband’s throat cancer

Commonly prescribed drugs are tied to nearly 50% higher dementia risk in older adults, study says

Live Story: Sri Lanka attack death toll rises to 290

This college dropout was bedridden for 11 years. Then he invented a surgery and cured himself

Live Story: This is the longest shutdown in US history

A new video shows a different side of the encounter between a Native American elder and teens in MAGA hats

Live Story: Trump declares national emergency to fund the wall

Read Trump’s phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky

Exclusive: White House preparing draft national emergency order, has identified $7 billion for wall

Exclusive: Giuliani associate willing to tell Congress Nunes met with ex-Ukrainian official to get dirt on Biden

Analysis: The greatest trick Donald Trump ever pulled

Keanu Reeves not touching women is a thing

Trump’s offer of temporary protection for immigrants to end shutdown is a ‘non-starter,’ say Democrats

Live Story: The 2019 Oscars

Explosive revelations in Russia saga add up to a bad day for Trump

Dollar stores are everywhere. That’s a problem for poor Americans

Nine-year-old child genius to graduate university

Earthquakes put Ridgecrest residents on edge: ‘Nobody in this town has slept for days’

Live Story: Hurricane Dorian nears Puerto Rico

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to dance video critics with more dancing

Prince Harry accepts ‘substantial’ damages after helicopter photos forced royal couple from their home

Emily Hartridge, popular YouTube personality, dies at 35

Analysis: Why Shep Smith finally walked out of Fox News for good

Four flight attendants were arrested in Miami’s airport after bringing in thousands in cash, police say

Live Story: Whistleblower alleges White House coverup

Teenage boy goes blind after existing on Pringles, white bread and french fries

Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store’s cooler

Live Story: Impeachment inquiry hearing with former US Ambassador to Ukraine

Passengers stuck on United flight in frigid cold for more than 14 hours

Teen dies of tapeworm larvae infestation in the brain

Exclusive: Top US Navy SEAL tells commanders in letter: ‘We have a problem’

Former Trump Organization executive says she expects President Trump will resign

Two people just got the plague in China — yes, the Black Death plague

Edward Snowden searched the CIA’s networks for proof that aliens exist. Here’s what he found

Live Story: Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing 250 people

Abigail Disney visited Disneyland. She is ‘livid’ about what she saw

Live Story: At least 3 dead in California garlic festival shooting

Beth Chapman, ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star, has died

YouTuber James Charles has lost nearly 3 million subscribers since his feud with Tati Westbrook

A huge, strange-looking fish washed up on a California beach. Scientists say it’s a first

49 killed in mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand

Analysis: A grave charge and a momentous turn in the Trump impeachment inquiry

He was a Yale graduate, Wall Street banker and entrepreneur. Today he’s homeless in Los Angeles

He was bullied for his homemade University of Tennessee T-shirt. The school just made it an official design

Mueller indicts Roger Stone, says he was coordinating with Trump officials about WikiLeaks’ stolen emails

Alec Baldwin suggests Trump’s latest attack on ‘SNL’ could be ‘a threat to my safety’

Analysis: The hugely inappropriate weekend of Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Her son died. And then anti-vaxers attacked her

New York meteorologist fired after using racial slur on air

Live Story: The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Growing divide between Trump and McConnell over impeachment trial

Dayton shooter had an obsession with violence and mass shootings, police say

A nurse is accused of impregnating a woman in a vegetative state who later gave birth

‘Bomb cyclone’ blasts Colorado and leaves hundreds stranded in cars

McConnell will move to acquit Trump if he’s impeached, not merely dismiss charges, 2 Republican senators say

Analysis: Donald Trump falls for Nancy Pelosi’s trap

US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off the coast of Alaska

Fatima Ali, ‘Top Chef’ fan favorite, dies at 29

Cops say a would-be kidnapper chased a woman — into a karate studio. That was a bad move.

Trump on Meghan Markle: ‘I didn’t know that she was nasty’

A ‘no-brainer Nobel Prize’: Hungarian scientists may have found a fifth force of nature

Delta passenger who carried firearm through TSA screening returned from Japan to US on the same day

An African American security guard asked a student to not call him the n-word. That request got him fired

Tesla reveals Cybertruck, but breaks its ‘unbreakable’ windows during unveiling

Laurent Simons, 9-year-old prodigy, leaves university without graduating

Luke Perry, star of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Riverdale,’ dead at 52

Analysis: You’ll never believe what Donald Trump just said about 9/11

Woman whose sister-in-law was killed in massacre near the US-Mexico border says cartels have targeted them before

*For data and analytics fans: Every one of these stories got at least 2 million visits according to our internal data, with the top story about the Notre Dame fire getting more than 17 million visits.