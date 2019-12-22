Students learn about the importance of seat belts during rollover demonstration

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A group of high school students learned about the importance of wearing a seat belt, thanks to a rollover demonstration at the Cornhusker Driving School.

A group of around 20 students gathered around the rollover demo truck.

The truck had a dummy inside and was ‘flipped’ at 40 mph.

When the dummy was wearing a seat belt, the students saw that it hardly moved.

Next, the dummy was shown in the car without a seat belt. The dummy was almost immediately ejected from the car.

The rollover demonstration wasn’t the only thing the students saw in class. They also saw an airbag demonstration.

Some kids even got to test out a device called the seat belt persuader, which is meant to teach people how to get out of an upside-down car.

Hannah Bauermeister, who was a part of the class says she learned a lot of different techniques but there is one she feels she’ll definitely use.

Bauermeister says, “Definitely the non-defensive driving and being cautious of other individuals around you on the road is very important, I think.”

The class also talked about recent car accidents and learned about the importance of having a seat belt cutter in the car.

