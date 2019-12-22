Thousands of Christmas cards sent to special needs man from strangers across the country

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A local man with special needs has been receiving the gift of Christmas in the days leading up to the holiday from complete strangers.

Each day this month, people from across the country have been sending Brandon Bohner, 35, Christmas cards — an act of kindness that is lighting up his spirit.

Brandon’s aunt Beverly Fulkroad, who has custody of him, says a mailbox of cards brings out a child-like joy.

Following the death of his father, Fulkroad made a post on Facebook, asking friends for help.

“Brandon always got a card for his birthday and a card for Christmas from his dad, and I knew that this year he would not be getting any cards,” said Fulkroad.

That post quickly went viral reaching thousands of people from across the country.

Each day for the last few weeks, Brandon has been receiving cards from as far away as Alaska.

Most of the cards have been coming from complete strangers.

“To see that much kindness in a world where everything looks so bleak at times and it’s just amazing,” said Fulkroad. “I am just so overwhelmed and we are just truly blessed that there are that many wonderful people in this world,” she added.

“I am overwhelmed too,” said Brandon.

