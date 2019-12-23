10-foot Menorah lit in Virginia Beach on first night of Hanukkah

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) — Hanukkah begins on Sunday and to celebrate the first night a large Menorah was lit near Town Center.

The 10-foot Menorah was lit on Virginia Beach Blvd., at sundown as a crowd watched.

Guests were able to enjoy drinking hot chocolate, eating a Latkes Buffet and playing Dreidel!

Hanukkah begins on Sunday and ends on December 30.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.