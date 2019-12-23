Around 2,000 OG&E Customers Without Power In Alma Area This Morning

National-World

ALMA, AR (KFSM) — A blown fuse left thousands of OG&E customers in the Alma area without power this morning (Dec. 23).

According to Rob Ratley with OG&E, around 2,000 customers were without power in the Alma area around 9:30 a.m. after a fuse was blown at a substation.

Most customer’s power was restored by 10:15 a.m.

There are still a couple hundred customers without power as of 10:30 a.m.

Power is expected to be fully restored by the afternoon.