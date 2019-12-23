Family looks for holiday help after fire destroys home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FOREST PARK, GA (WGCL) — Earlier this month, a house fire in Clayton County left a single mom and her young children homeless as the holiday season started. Now, friends are hoping the community can come through and give this family a holiday miracle.

The fire erupted at the home of Tamika Rachon around 9:30 a.m. on December 6th. It destroyed the home and everything inside. Rochon’s six daughters, but all were in school at the time of the fire.

“I was at work, and I received a phone call that my house was on fire,” Tamika said. “It was heartbreaking to get a call that the house you’ve been staying in for seven years is gone, it went up in flames,” added Rochon.

Rochon said she had some old mattresses that she had taken out of the kids’ room that were laid out on the back of the house. That’s where the fire started, and Clayton County Fire investigators told her the fire was intentionally set.

Since the fire, Rochon and her six daughters ranging in age from six to 17 are living in a hotel room. Rochon’s 13-year-old daughter, Kylee’ Laurent, described the hotel room as “very crowded.” And, the family has the hotel room until January 1st.

Rochon has faced adversity in the past. She is a survivor of Hurricane Katrina and moved to metro Atlanta around 15 years ago. For now, she’s just hoping to find some housing to give her kids a good Christmas.

“Devastating, very devastating, my kids are very upset and sad to not have a home to go to, missing the Christmas tree up, to see their presents laying underneath the Christmas tree…their only wish for Christmas is to be in a home,” said Rochon, “Getting out of the hotel into housing, that’s our number one top priority, our main focus.”

Her supervisor and some of her kids’ schools have helped them in the immediate aftermath of the fire. But now, they’re hoping the community will come through with a big holiday miracle. If you would like to help this family, Tamika asks that you email her at mrs.tamikarochon@gmail.com or donate by clicking here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.