Flint receives $300K from state for reimbursement of legal fees

Flint, MI (WNEM) — The city of Flint received $300,000 from the state as reimbursement for legal fees related to the water crisis.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley negotiated the release of the funds, which had been promised but were never delivered, the city said in a press release.

“Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration told the city’s legal department in April 2017 and again in a letter June 19, 2017, that the Department of Treasury had been authorized to reimburse the city $300,000 for the legal fees incurred by former emergency managers. However, the city never received those funds,” the press release said.

Neeley said he appreciates the state fulfilling its promise to provide some financial relief for legal expenses.

“The city of Flint endured a lot under state-appointed emergency managers. We cannot undo the past, but we are working hard in Flint to move forward. I appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s willingness to do the right thing and provide this reimbursement,” Neeley said.

The city received the check on Dec. 19.

