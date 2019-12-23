Grinch steals more than $100,000 of equipment from Wethersfield business

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A family-owned and operated tree removal business in Wethersfield is trying to get through the holidays after a scrooge stole some equipment from them.

“As they say, the grinch stole Christmas, but he didn’t steal their spirit,” said Bruce Graver, owner of Graver Tree Inc.

He said someone got away with more than $100,000 worth of equipment early Friday morning.

“The guys get here early, about a quarter to 6, to open up and start loading the trucks and everything. Instantly they saw a truck missing and at least 25 saws missing,” Graver said.

Surveillance footage shows the truck driving across the parking lot and pulling out onto Silas Dean Highway. The time stamp was 4:45 a.m.

The truck that was stolen is a white 2018 Ford F-550, with the license plate AE-49881.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.