It could be a white or wet Christmas depending on where you live in the US

Two storm systems are creating the potential for wet or wintry weather for Christmastime depending on which US coast you’re on.

A slow-moving storm system has already dropped several inches of rainfall in the Southeast and between 2 to 4 more inches could be possible.

The area between Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, could be the wettest spot in the country this week but by Christmas Eve, the system should be offshore, said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

The Northeast, Midwest and Great Plains are seeing dry, clear weather this week with Chicago, St Louis and even New York experiencing temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

But the Southwest is seeing uncharacteristically wet weather.

Two to three inches of rainfall is possible in parts of Southern California, which makes for a wet holiday.

But those in higher elevation areas could see that precipitation turn into a “winter wonderland” on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Javaheri said.

The National Weather Service says the system is expected to spread snow across the interior mountains from the Southwest to the central and southern Rocky Mountains through Christmas Day.