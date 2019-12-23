Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Wood River Foothills and 4 more areas until Dec 23 at 2:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
Last minute Christmas shopping for a good cause

    Mobile, AL-Pensacola, FL (WALA) — For those of you who need to get some last-minute Christmas shopping in, you can buy someone of a kind presents for a good cause!

Trim a Tree, a pop-up shop sponsored by Foley Art Center is open through Monday night at Tanger Outlets in Foley.

You can check out more than 150 different local artist’s work while supporting art programs here in Baldwin County.

“From children to grandmas, we’ve got it all. Pottery, stain glass, jewelry, wood carvings, handmade ornaments, decorations, florals, there are textiles, there are gorgeous cutting boards that are handmade, wooden bowls,” said Zana Price, with Foley Arts Center.

Foley Art Center works with local artists on commission and donates proceeds to local art programs across the area.

Trim a Tree is open through 7 pm Monday night.

Keep in mind you can also shop year-round, with Foley Art Center reopening their doors on January 14 at their location downtown.

