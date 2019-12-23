Panthers fans purchase billboards to “Keep Cam In Carolina”

National-World

WEB STAFF (WGHP) — One Cam Newton fan has launched a campaign to let the Carolina Panthers quarterback know just how much fans love him.

On Dec. 10, Jesse Hardy III started a GoFundMe campaign to “Keep Cam in Carolina” with a goal of $8,000.

“Cam Newton has brought so much joy, passion, loyalty, and culture to the Carolina Panthers, the City of Charlotte, and the Two State Region, that we want to show him and the team how much we want him to stay,” Hardy wrote.

The fundraiser aimed to buy billboards to show fans’ desire to make sure Newton continues as Panther quarterback. In the event that the goal was not met, the funds would be donated to the Cam Newton Foundation.

However, after just nine days, billboards are going up thanks to donations that are pouring in. Two billboards on Interstate 77 say “Keep Cam in Carolina”.

Newton is coming off of two seasons cut short by injury and is set to play the final year of his current contract in the 2020 season. But questions remain about his future.

