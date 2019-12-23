Rare moose sighting recorded in Kansas

National-World

KANSAS (KCTV) — There was a rare moose sighting in Kansas this week, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said on Friday.

It happened in Jewell County near the Republican River, officials said.

The state said the moose wandered into Kansas from its northern neighbor, Nebraska.

While it has happened before, it’s uncommon, deputies said.

