Some Asheville flights delayed during record-breaking holiday travel period

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday travel rush in on. For those leaving the mountains, the weather combined with more travelers and caused some delays at Asheville Regional Airport.

In addition to the rain in Florida and the Carolinas, AAA estimated 115.6 million travelers will break records this holiday travel period, which started Saturday, Dec. 21 and runs through the first of January.

One person at the airport Monday, Carla Young, said she was traveling to her mom’s place in Hickory but she got caught in delays coming from Hawaii.

“It’s been chaotic and a little crazy,” Young said. “Full planes, delays everywhere.”

Some arrived at the airport early this morning only to discover their flight to Florida this afternoon had been delayed until nearly 5 p.m. Monday night.

The airport suggests that anyone traveling during the holidays should check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The roads may not be a much better alternative either, with an estimated 104 million driving to their destinations.

