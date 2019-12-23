St. Louis City PD recovers over 800 pieces of stolen property; two people in custody

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Two people were taken into custody after St. Louis City detectives recovered more than 800 pieces of stolen property.

Detectives found stolen pieces of property taken over the course of a year throughout central and south St. Louis City after two search warrants. Two people are in custody.

“The suspects we caught here are on a different level. They were actually stealing them to actually use or sell to other people who are rehabbing [buildings],” said Tom Kitchell with the SLMPD burglary division. “This was a pretty sophisticated ring, they would drive around during the day and look for rehabs.”

The suspects would reportedly target properties being rehabbed in south St. Louis and St. Louis county and

The items range from tools, to TVs, to lawn care equipment and designer purses.

Police want residents who had their property stolen from them to come forward and claim their belongings.

If you believe your property may have been one of those recovered, contact the Third District Detective Bureau at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org.

