Travelers flock to PDX for busiest day of holiday season flying

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — One of the busiest travel days of the year has arrived. For the Monday before Christmas, PDX is anticipating tens of thousands of people to pass through its doors.

About 650,000 travelers are expected between Dec. 19 and Dec. 30 at PDX, a period known as the 12 days of holiday travel.

The airport is anticipating seeing more than 50,000 travelers each of the 12 days, but Monday will be the busiest travel day of the holiday season, with more than 56,000 expected.

The second busiest day will be next Monday, Dec. 30.

While the morning was crowded, the airport had a special visitor from the North Pole: Mrs. Clause.

She told FOX 12 that she came by PDX for “just spreading some holiday cheer, helping them wait until they get to where they have to go to.”

Crowds are expected, so PDX said its upgraded the airport Wi-Fi so if travelers get stuck in a line, they can pass the time online.

For anyone planning to travel with gifts, the TSA recommends wrapping the presents after your flight.

