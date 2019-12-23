Two new Epstein accusers have come forward in lawsuit against his estate

National-World

Two new Jeffrey Epstein accusers have come forward in a lawsuit filed against his estate, according to an amended lawsuit filed Friday.

The women, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, join an existing lawsuit filed in August that included the accounts of two women, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, who were suing for alleged sexual battery. The lawsuit also lists nine other unnamed defendants; the plaintiffs assert that they were employees or agents of Epstein, according to the lawsuit.

Jane Doe 3 and 4 are both suing the Epstein estate for alleged sexual battery of a minor and alleged assault of a minor. All four victims are suing for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress. All four women are represented by attorneys with The Bloom Firm, headed by attorney Lisa Bloom.

The lawsuit seeks $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages, or an amount to be determined at trial, for suffering and psychological damages, as well as legal fees, pre- and post-judgment interest, and any additional relief the court deems proper.

Attorneys for Epstein’s estate previously filed a motion to dismiss the original complaint filed by Jane Doe 1 and 2 on December 6. CNN has reached out to an attorney representing the Epstein estate for comment on the amended complaint.

The new accusations follow a similar pattern of previous accusations against Epstein. In the lawsuit, Jane Doe 3 alleges Epstein took photos of her in her underwear and then pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her when she was an aspiring model in New York City in 1990. She was around 15 years old when she met Epstein, who represented himself as a modeling photographer connected with a modeling agency, the lawsuit said. He invited her to a residential address and introduced himself as a casting photographer before directing her to remove her clothing. The lawsuit says she dropped out of high school in the 10th grade due in part to the “psychological and emotional scarring from her encounter with Epstein.”

Jane Doe 4 alleges in the lawsuit that she met Epstein around 1984 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when she was 13 years old. Epstein had rented a vacation home from the accuser’s mother and hired her as a babysitter. But when Jane Doe 4 showed up to the rental home there were no children to babysit and Epstein offered her alcohol and drugs before raping her, the lawsuit alleges. Epstein continued the pattern of abuse for several years, supplying her with drugs, alcohol and violently raping her, the lawsuit says. He also allegedly took nude photos of Jane Doe 4 and refused to provide them to her. According to the lawsuit, Epstein also flew Jane Doe 4 to New York City at least three times and brought her to “intimate gatherings with other prominent, wealthy men” where she was “brutally and forcibly battered, assaulted and raped by theses other men she met through Epstein,” the lawsuit said.

Epstein died in jail on August 10; the medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide. He had been accused of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls and had pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors.