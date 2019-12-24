3 people try to rob Amazon delivery driver in East Alton

National-World

EAST ALTON, IL (KMOV) — Police in Illinois said an Amazon delivery driver was approached by three people with a gun who tried to rob him Sunday evening in East Alton.

Police said the driver was delivering a package in the 100 block of Tomlinson when the suspects approached him. The driver was able to fend off one suspect and ran to his delivery car when he drove off to call 9-1-1.

“I’ve lived here for 18 years. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said neighbor Mark Copenhaver.

Police said the three suspects, two black men, and a white man, got into a dark-colored car and left. Police didn’t know the make, model or registration.

“I want people to be aware of their surroundings when they get out of the vehicle if you see someone suspicious, then get back in your car and give us a call, or go to a safe place and give us call,” said Police Chief Darren Carlton.

East Alton police said they wanted to clear up rumors on Facebook claiming this was a carjacking. They also wanted to point out that this didn’t happen at a shopping center either.

The police chief told News 4 if anyone has an outdoor camera in the area, they would like people to check them and see if they caught anything on video which police would like to see it.

If you have any information on this incident, you can contact East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212 or Wood River Police Department dispatch at 618-251-3113.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement: “This is a terrible incident and we will work with law enforcement as they investigate.”

