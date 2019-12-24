An attorney for the mother and stepfather of two missing Idaho children says he is in contact with the couple police want to question

National-World

An attorney for the mother and stepfather of two missing Idaho children says he is in contact with the couple, according to East Idaho News.

Police are looking to question Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow after her children were reported missing and his previous wife was found dead. The couple was found to have “abruptly” left their home when police arrived to serve a search warrant last month.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary,” Attorney Sean Bartholick told the outlet. “We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”

He did not, however, have information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

CNN has reached out to Bartholick for comment.

Daybell’s wife, Tammy, was found dead in her Fremont County home on October 19, according to a release from the Rexburg Police Department. Authorities initially thought her death was natural but have since deemed her death suspicious and exhumed her remains on December 11.

Weeks after her death, police say, Daybell married Vallow. Shortly after, Vallow’s two children — Joshua and Tylee — were reported missing. Police are looking to question both Vallow and Daybell.

Family reported to police that they had not spoken to Joshua, who is adopted and has special needs, since September. Authorities conducted a welfare check on November 26, and Vallow and Daybell said Joshua was with a family friend in Arizona, police said.

Police later found out he was not staying with that friend and reported him missing. They also discovered that Tylee had not been seen since September and reported her missing, according to a statement.

Police returned the day after discovering that Joshua was not where they said he was to execute a search warrant on the home.

But when they arrived, they found that Vallow and Daybell “abruptly” left their home and fled the area, police said. The Rexburg police requested FBI assistance in finding Joshua because they said it does not look like the couple took the boy with them.