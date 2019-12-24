Boxer, Flint native Anthony Dirrell surprises Hurley nurses with donuts

National-World

FLINT, MI (WJRT) — Most people know the holiday season is all about giving back. That’s exactly what boxer and Flint native Anthony Dirrell is doing as part of his 12 days of holiday cheer.

“If you can do it, because every little bit helps,” Dirrell said.

Dirrell showed up to Hurley Medical Center Tuesday morning with donuts for some of the nurses on his 11th day of giving.

“I started to do flowers. They didn’t want flowers, they wanted donuts,” he said.

Dirrell says oftentimes, the people who do the most for others like nurses often don’t get the recognition they deserve. Dirrell has made plenty of other pit stops the last 11 days doing his part to give back.

“Gave money, gave gift cards, went to the animal shelter, I did a few things. I did my deed.”

Deeds that certainly have not gone unnoticed. This as Dirrell hopes what he’s doing these days leading up to Christmas has a positive impact on the many lives he’s touched.

“They’ve been grateful. They’ve been gracious of me just doing the little things. It’s the little things that go the long way.”

