Cuomo cites Trump in vetoing bill that would have allowed federal judges to officiate weddings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited Donald Trump in announcing his veto last week of a bill that would have allowed more federal judges to officiate weddings in the state because some were nominated by the President.

The bill, which passed the New York state senate and assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support, would have expanded officiating authority to all federal judges. New York law currently only permits state judges to solemnize weddings, along with certain federal judges like those sitting on the second circuit court of appeals and some federal judges from particular districts.

“I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said in his veto message on Friday.

“President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers. The cornerstones that built our great State are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill.”

The legislation was sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger, who responded to Cuomo’s veto by saying she didn’t consider the matter to be “a major issue.”

“Four years ago we gave the Governor the ability to perform marriages. Two years ago we gave legislators that ability. Marriage in New York is inclusive, equal, and open to all who want it. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to Federal judges, I thought, ‘why not? The more the merrier!'” Krueger said in a statement. “I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint – but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue.”

She added: “And I wish anyone who chooses to get married a union much longer, more loving, and much more honest than the tenure of the man currently occupying the White House.”

Cuomo’s veto marks the latest instance of the New York governor leveraging his office to chide Trump. In October, he signed legislation that allows the state to prosecute people who have received a presidential pardon for the same offense and earlier this year signed a law that allows Congress to get a hold of Trump’s state tax returns.

After Trump, native New Yorker, declared himself a Florida resident in October, Cuomo tweeted “Good riddance.”

“It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” he said. “He’s all yours, Florida.”