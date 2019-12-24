Governor Kemp tours new mobile unit at Grady following pipe burst

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has gotten a closer look at a new mobile unit inside Grady Hospital following a burst pipe two weeks ago.

The mobile unit was brought in after a 24-inch pipe broke, resulting in an executive order signed by the governor.

Medical personnel inside the mobile unit will relieve some of the pressure on the hospital’s emergency room, which Governor Kemp says is a relief.

“Water coming out of a 24-inch water main literally destroys streets when it happens underground so the damage is severe, as you can imagine,” said Governor Kemp. “They (crews) are on top of it but they have a lot of mitigation to do before you can start the construction back up.”

The flooding started in a mechanical space between the 6th and 7th floors and damaged the two floors below.

It will be at least three months before repairs are complete. Part of the facility remains closed for cleanup.

