Harrisburg man charged in shooting death of 20-year-old Dain Vollrath

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — Police have charged a Harrisburg man in the shooting death of 20-year-old Dain Vollrath.

Vollrath was found on the floor outside his apartment on Pajabon Drive in Swatara Township on December 14. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Juan Garcia, 25, faces the following charges: criminal homicide, criminal attempt burglary, person not to possess firearms and recklessly endangering another person.

He has been transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.

