Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
1 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
2 of 6
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Dec 24 at 3:00 PM
3 of 6
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Wind River Mountains West, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and 5 more areas until Dec 24 at 3:00 PM
4 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
5 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Arco/Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys until Dec 24 at 11:00 AM
6 of 6
National-World
By
Published 10:03 am

Harrisburg man charged in shooting death of 20-year-old Dain Vollrath

Click here for updates on this story

    DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — Police have charged a Harrisburg man in the shooting death of 20-year-old Dain Vollrath.

Vollrath was found on the floor outside his apartment on Pajabon Drive in Swatara Township on December 14. He was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Juan Garcia, 25, faces the following charges: criminal homicide, criminal attempt burglary, person not to possess firearms and recklessly endangering another person.

He has been transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply