By
Published 2:37 pm

K9 officer helps deputies find large amount of drugs in early Monday traffic stop

    NEW BERN, Craven County (WLOS) — An early Monday morning traffic stop led to two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, thanks to a Craven County K9 officer.

Deputies pulled the car over for a traffic violation at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 70 Highway West and Country Club Road; during the stop, they say K9 Stihl alerted deputies to narcotics in the vehicle.

In a search, deputies discovered oxycodone pills, clonazepam pills, about five pounds of marijuana and other items consistent with drug sales.

Patrick Edwards, 26, of New Bern is charged with:

Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
Felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance
Felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
Felony possession of marijuana
Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Swinson, 19, of Maple Hill is charged with:

Felony maintaining vehicle for selling narcotics
Simple possession schedule II controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia.

