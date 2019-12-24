Mandeville man arrested for stealing high school band instruments

National-World

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville-area man on December 23 in connection with a theft that occurred at a local-area high school.

STPSO deputies were dispatched to a Mandeville-area high school on December 13 when administrators arrived and noticed a glass door leading to the school band room had been shattered and three students’ instruments had been taken.

Using surveillance video at the school and information obtained at a local pawn shop, STPSO detectives were able to identify the person responsible as 40-year-old Weylin Leon, of Mandeville.

Leon was located in the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he was being held after being booked on December 20 for an unrelated contempt of court charge.

Monday afternoon, Leon was re-booked and charged with simple burglary, theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 (2 counts), criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

