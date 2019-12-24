Skip to Content
Published 12:57 pm

Officers in Orange help deliver healthy baby girl

    ORANGE, CT (WFSB) — A new baby in the town of Orange couldn’t wait to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Baby Jillian was born Monday evening just before 10 p.m. in the comfort of her own home.

Police in Orange said Jillian’s parents were assisted by officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor.

They were instrumental in helping welcome Baby Jillian to the world before the AMR paramedic and ambulance arrived.

