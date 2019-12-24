Police: Kansas City officers fire shots towards vehicle that charged at them

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — Kansas City police officers were forced to fire their weapons at a vehicle that was charging towards their direction on Monday evening.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, a vehicle drove towards police officers in the 7000 block of Winner Road, forcing officers to discharge their firearms.

The incident happened after police noticed the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic as it was heading westbound on Independence Avenue and Prospect.

A vehicle pursuit began when the driver refused to stop.

The driver continued to drive erratically eastbound on Independence Avenue.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and later released. He is currently in police custody.

No injuries were reported for the police officers.

