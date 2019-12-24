Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
1 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
2 of 6
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Dec 24 at 3:00 PM
3 of 6
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Wind River Mountains West, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green River Basin Foothills and 5 more areas until Dec 24 at 3:00 PM
4 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands until Dec 24 at 5:00 PM
5 of 6
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Arco/Mud Lake Desert; Lost River Valleys until Dec 24 at 11:00 AM
6 of 6
National-World
By
Published 10:01 am

Sisters take babies home from Forsyth Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit on same day — just in time for Christmas

Click here for updates on this story

    FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth Medical Center experienced a “NICU first” on Monday.

Sisters Erika and Brittany Young took their babies home from the neonatal intensive care unit on the same day.

The cousins were born months apart but graduated the NICU on the same day and will spend Christmas at home with their families.

Emalyn Everhart spent 142 in the NICU.

Trae Gordon spent 56 days in the NICU.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply