Published 10:37 am

Two arrested second time for drug trafficking in Flathead County

    KALISPELL (KPAX TV) — The Kalispell Police Department, along with the Northwest Drug Task Force, arrested two high level offenders following a drug bust Saturday night.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Kevin Gaethle and Nicole Chappel were arrested in Kalispell on drug charges.

Sheriff Heino said multiple search warrants found large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin and more than $20,000 in cash.

The two offenders have a history with law enforcement in Flathead County. Both were arrested in August for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

The Northwest Drug Task Force seized over a quarter pound of Methamphetamine and $42,000 in cash.

Sheriff Heino said getting Gaethle and Chappel off the streets is a major win for local law enforcement.

“A constant issue within our community specifically with the drugs and narcotics, so we’re really proud of the Northwest Drug Task Force in following up with this investigation to get them in custody,” said Heino.

Gaethle and Chappel were transported to the Missoula County jail on Monday to face charges.

