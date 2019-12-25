Blind piano prodigy walks by faith in accomplishing dreams

National-World

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (WGCL) — You’ve heard the phrase, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way,’ well no one knows that better than one local mother who helped her son overcome a disability and accomplish his dreams.

On a busy road north of Atlanta, there’s a roadblock right outside a home, keeping a young man who lives there from accomplishing his dreams.

Timothy Jones is a piano prodigy who has his sights set on a future he can’t even see.

“All of us in a way walk blind through life. We can plan tomorrow all we want to but things happen,” said Jones. And he would know. Born blind, the 27-year-old pianist has a vision of one-day teaching music to the blind.

“You know it’s interesting. God shows us our path step-by-step. It’s not giant leaps or everything comes in at once. It’s always step-by-step,” said Jones.

So one step at a time, he pursued his dream of getting a music degree at Georgia State University until he realized the path to his future was blocked.

“There is a way through, there is always a way through and faith in God is the way to find that way,” he added.

By the grace of God a path was cleared. Like the parting of the sea, the city installed a new crosswalk right in front of Timothy’s home.

“It opens up another world for me because now not only me, but other blind students can safely cross a very, very busy highway,” said a very pleased Jones.

Now he’s able to safely board the bus and attend classes en route to accomplishing his dreams.

“If you put your hand in his and let him lead us through the darkness, the blindness of our future because all of us are blind in respect to our futures because none of us know what it is he will lead us and will lead us by safe paths,” said Nancy Jones, Timothy’s mother.

Whether he knows it or not, Timothy has already taught us all a lesson: When times are tough, we should walk by faith and not by sight.

