Changes for hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses taking effect in January 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced in a release several changes are taking effect at the beginning of the 2020 year.

Specific changes include:

All licenses that authorize inland fishing will now include the trout privilege.

All hunting and trapping licenses, with a few exceptions, will include the game lands privilege.

Establishes a new Resident Lifetime Trapping License.

Minor license fee adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index.

For more information on all NCWRC licenses, download the Commission’s 2019-2020 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.

NCWRC, established in 1947, focuses its efforts on conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.

