Feliz Navidog: Volunteers spend Christmas caring for animals at Oregon Humane Society

FOX 12 Staff (KPTV) — Dozens of volunteers spent Christmas morning caring for animals at the Oregon Humane Society.

According to OHS, the volunteers helped staff members clean kennels, walk dogs, and feed pets at the shelter.

OHS says 70 to 80 volunteers typically show up on Christmas to dole out extra love and snuggles to the animals.

“It’s a good way to honor the spirit of holidays, where you’re giving to others, even if they’re four-legged,” Joanna Hodgen said.

