Officers save dog’s life from freezing water

Baltimore, MD (WMAR) — Baltimore Police officers are being credited with saving a dog’s life after it jumped into the freezing cold water at the Inner Harbor Sunday.

And the whole thing was caught on video by the Baltimore Police Department’s helicopter.

The dog, named Loki apparently jumped in after somehow getting off its leash.

Officers from the Inner Harbor Unit were notified of the incident and immediately began trying to rescue the dog.

The Marine Unit was also called to the scene and arrived on a boat.

Officer Bobby Brown then jumped into the water while others worked from the boat to safely rescue the panicked dog.

The dog was not hurt, but one officer did sustain minor injuries.

