Operation Silent Night success at Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Humane Society will have a silent night on Christmas Eve.

More than 60 people came out to foster the shelter’s dogs and cats over the holiday as part of Operation Silent Night, which looked to pair animals with foster families so they didn’t have to spend the holidays alone inside the shelter.

“We have found that a lot of folks wanted to have an animal arrive when Santa brings them Christmas morning, so we wanted to meet that need,” said Laura Chavarria, Nashville Humane Society’s Executive Director. “We’ve been working in conjunction with Santa and he’s going to help us deliver up to 20 animals Christmas morning.”

The shelter will reopen on Thursday and is looking for volunteers or foster parents to help through the end of the year.

