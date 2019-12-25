Police believe video captured image of missing teen

National-World

Port Clinton, OH (WEWS) — The Port Clinton Police Department issued an update on Harley Dilly, a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy from Port Clinton.

Harley was last seen on Friday, Dec. 20 around 7 a.m. leaving for school at Port Clinton High School. He was last seen wearing a maroon puffer jacket.

Port Clinton police have been investigating numerous videos taken around the community and believe they captured Harley on one of the cameras.

The video was captured on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the area between Harley’s home on East 5th Street and the Port Clinton High School and Port Clinton Middle School campus, according to police.

Police are planning an “emergency services” search once all video has been reviewed.

Port Clinton police said they are exhausting every effort to find the 14-year-old year boy.

Anyone with information on Harley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 419-734-3121.

