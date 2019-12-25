Suspect detained, another on the run after shooting

National-World

Riviera Beach, FL (WPTV) — Riviera Beach police are searching for a suspect after a shooting sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 29th Street.

Two suspects fled in a white vehicle, which eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue in West Palm Beach.

One suspect was detained by officers, while another got away and is still on the run. Police said a gun was found that was used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

