5-year-old reported missing and endangered from Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — Authorities in Montcalm County are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered/Missing Alert for Beau Brennan Belson Wednesday night.

Police say he was last seen playing in his backyard in Six Lakes Wednesday evening. He was wearing grey colored footie pajamas with green dinosaurs, a blue jacket and black boots.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

