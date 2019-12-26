Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes near Almaty airport

National-World

At least nine people have died after a plane carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

The plane “lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,” before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m., local time, according to Almaty aviation authorities.

Flight Z2100, operated by Kazakhstan-based Bek Air, was scheduled to fly from Almaty, the country’s largest city, to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Kazakh state media, citing the Internal Affairs Ministry, said at least nine people had been killed in the crash, and nine people, including six children, had been injured.

Data provided by Flightradar24 suggests the flight crashed 19 seconds after takeoff, approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the airport. Images of the crash site show the damaged plane broken into several parts in a snow covered field, with much of the fuselage still relatively intact.

Airport authorities said emergency responders were now working to evacuate passengers and crew members from the wreckage. There were no reports of a fire following the crash.

Flightradar24 reports that the aircraft was a Fokker 100, a twin-turbofan medium sized jet.

The cause and circumstances of the crash would be placed under investigation, airport authorities said.

In a statement published online, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims and warned that those responsible for the crash would face “severe punishment in accordance with the law.”