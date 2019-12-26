Band surprises single mom with vacation

National-World

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — A single mother of six is feeling the holiday spirit in the form of a Christmas surprise.

“It’s a blessing,” said Lavonda Bloomfield, mother.

Bloomfield received day passes to Zehnder’s Splash Village for her and her six children. It was all thanks to a band called A Silver Lining.

“I really appreciate everyone who thought about us in this time because it’s been a struggle,” Bloomfield said.

Two of the band members, and Lyndsie Christenson – the public relations coordinator, stopped by Bloomfield’s Saginaw County residence on Christmas to give her family the good news.

Bloomfield is a single mother who works two jobs. She said she has never had the chance to take the kids on a fun trip.

“They always wanted to go there. So this is a blessing for me and them,” Bloomfield said.

The band said they were glad to help.

“I’ve been wanting to just do something nice for this family and I brought the idea to the guys and they were all for it,” Christenson said.

Christenson said she wanted to show Bloomfield her own silver lining after a rough year.

“I’m just happy to do something awesome for her on Christmas and I am grateful to be with a band that values family and values doing things great for the community,” Christenson said.

Now Bloomfield is making plans for a fun day at the water park, all thanks to a band that wants her to see a better tomorrow.

“I love her. She’s so sweet. She’s my BFF. Thanks for thinking about me. I love you girl. And she knows what I’ve been through. She knows,” Bloomfield said.

A Silver Lining will be playing at a New Year’s Eve event at the Historic Masonic Temple in Bay City at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Learn more about the event here.

