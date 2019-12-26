Car crashes into apartment building with two children inside

National-World

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Neighbors say it was like something out of a movie.

Terrance McCarter said he’d just finished talking to his neighbor before they both got into their cars to leave then things took a turn for the worse.

“All four wheels left the ground straight into that apartment.”

McCarter says he could see his neighbor, who did not return to the scene, struggling to gain control of the car.

Tire tracks show the cars reckless path.

McCarter thinks there must have been something wrong with the car.

“Think it’s more of a accident. I think it’s more the accelerator had stuck or something like that and he basically… you know…. just panicked. He didn’t know what to do after it started doing all that. ”

Inside the home at Greystone Place is further proof of the powerful impact.

Part of the building was lifted entirely off the ground.

Brick, car parts and other large, sharp debris were scattered throughout the home.

Their dining table even punctured a wall.

Brittney Labeaud was at work when the car came crashing into her home with her two children inside.

“I just wish the person who did this would have stayed here because my children were hurt,” said Labeaud.

She says her kids had some minor cuts and bruises.

Though they’re all shaken up she’s thankful they are ok.

Neighbors say kids often play outside in the same exact area so they’re blessed that wasn’t the case Thursday morning.

